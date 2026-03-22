LOVB Salt Lake Falls to Atlanta in Straight Sets on the Road

Published on March 22, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Salt Lake News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - LOVB Salt Lake dropped a straight-set decision to LOVB Atlanta on Saturday afternoon (25-17, 25-22, 25-22) at Gateway Center Arena.

Atlanta established control early in the opening set, building a lead behind consistent attacking and strong play at the net. Salt Lake worked to stay within reach but struggled to find offensive rhythm as Atlanta closed out the set, 25-17.

The second and third sets were more tightly contested, but Atlanta responded to Salt Lake's better offensive rhythm with timely kills and strong ball control to complete the sweep.

Claire Hoffman led Salt Lake offensively with 14 kills while hitting .450, continuing her strong stretch of play. Serena Gray added six kills on an efficient .429 clip, while Tori Dixon added five kills.

Atlanta finished with a strong blocking performance, outblocking Salt Lake 14-3, and held Salt Lake to a .130 hitting percentage.

"This was a tough one, but the sooner we can move on, get back to work and get back on the road, the better," Salt Lake head coach Tama Miyashiro said. "We have it in us, but we just didn't show it tonight. Atlanta beat us in just about every aspect of the game, so we couldn't get much going. I have faith we'll turn the corner, but it's going to take a lot of grit, fight and scrap from us. I'm confident we can do that."

With the loss Atlanta (9-7) takes control of second place in the LOVB standings and claimed the tiebreaker between the two squads. LOVB Salt Lake will look to regroup as they continue their road stretch to face LOVB Houston (11-6) on March 25 at Fort Bend County Epicenter. That match begins at 6:30 p.m. Mountain and will be streamed on ESPN+.







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LOVB Salt Lake Falls to Atlanta in Straight Sets on the Road - LOVB Salt Lake

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