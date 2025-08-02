Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: DOUBLE OT FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 1, 2025
August 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
Tonight marked the first double overtime game of the szn in the W and it did not disappoint.
Four Los Angeles Sparks players scored 20+ PTS in the 108-106 victory over Seattle, while it was Dearica Hamby's game winner that sealed the deal!
Rickea Jackson went off for 27 PTS, 9 REB
For Seattle, Nneka Ogwumike led all scorers with 37 and 12!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 2, 2025
