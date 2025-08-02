Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: DOUBLE OT FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 1, 2025

August 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Tonight marked the first double overtime game of the szn in the W and it did not disappoint.

Four Los Angeles Sparks players scored 20+ PTS in the 108-106 victory over Seattle, while it was Dearica Hamby's game winner that sealed the deal!

Rickea Jackson went off for 27 PTS, 9 REB

For Seattle, Nneka Ogwumike led all scorers with 37 and 12!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 2, 2025

