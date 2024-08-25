Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 25, 2024
August 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Dallas Wings end the game on a 21-5 run to defeat the LA Sparks 113-110
Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard led the way for the Wings, dropping 33 PTS & 30 PTS respectively!
