Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 25, 2024

August 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Dallas Wings end the game on a 21-5 run to defeat the LA Sparks 113-110

Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard led the way for the Wings, dropping 33 PTS & 30 PTS respectively!

