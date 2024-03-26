Lookouts Unveil New Alternate Identity

March 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts are proud to announce a new alternate identity for the 2024 season. The new alternate identity was chosen to recognize Chattanooga as the birthplace of the wrecker and to honor the past, present, and future of the towing industry. For six games the team will play as the Chattanooga Wreckers, featuring new on-field jerseys and hats in a dark navy and orange color scheme. The primary mark features a vintage wrecker in orange inspired by the inventor of the tow hitch, Ernest Holmes Sr. The team is partnering with Miller Industries and the International Towing and Recovery Museum to help shine the spotlight on the hard-working men and women who work in the towing and recovery industry.

"Having the opportunity to tell the story of a homegrown industry, an industry that was born and built right here in Chattanooga, is a unique opportunity" said Lookouts Vice President Andrew Zito. "The Lookouts and the towing industry have been a staple of Chattanooga for more than 100 years. We are super excited to bring this identity to life throughout our 2024 season."

The Chattanooga Wreckers, presented by Miller Industries, will play their first game during the Wreckers Kickoff Extravaganza weekend on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27. The remaining dates include Sunday, June 16, Friday July 12, Saturday, August 3, and Thursday, August 29. Both Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 will feature a Wreckers Car Air Freshener Giveaway for the 1st 1,000 fans. Friday, April 26th's game will be capped off with a spectacular fireworks display. Wreckers' games will also feature special entertainment, promotions and yes, tow trucks.

"The Towing Museum is incredibly proud to be a community partner with the Chattanooga Lookouts," said Executive Director of the International Towing Museum, Lauren Colón. "With our industry foundations being here in Chattanooga, we look forward to engaging with our community while spotlighting the towing industry and slow down move over law awareness. We would also like to extend a big thank you to Miller Industries for sponsoring this exciting collaboration."â¯â¯

"Miller Industries is thrilled to partner with the Lookouts," said Miller Industries Vice President of Marketing Kipp Felice. "With Chattanooga being the birthplace of towing, and home of The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, Miller Industries, we knew we needed to be a part of this and are very proud to be the presenting partner of the Chattanooga Wreckers. We look forward to working alongside the International Towing and Recovery Museum and the Lookouts to highlight and share the history of our industry."

The full brand kit and on-field hat and jersey were designed by W. Todd Vaught and Daniel Levey of Confluence Design in Atlanta. Wreckers merchandise, including replica jerseys, fashion caps and shirts are now available for purchase online at Lookouts.com or at the Team Store located at AT&T Field, open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

