Blue Wahoos Announce Plans, Festivities for Exhibition Series with Sultanes de Monterrey

March 26, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - With one week remaining before the return of baseball to downtown Pensacola, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos unveiled on Tuesday a wide array of plans for their two-game exhibition series against the Mexican League's Sultanes de Monterrey on April 2 and 3 presented by Nationwide, Visit Pensacola and Pensacola Sports. Participants in the festivities will represent Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Chile and Puerto Rico as the Blue Wahoos showcase Pensacola's global community.

The Blue Wahoos will wear their alternate "Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok" uniforms, unveiled to great acclaim in 2023 as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) event series that celebrates local Hispanic communities. Pok-Ta-Pok, also known as the Mesoamerican ballgame, was played by the Panzacola tribe of Native Americans that historically wintered in the space occupied by present-day Pensacola. The Pok-Ta-Pok brand was designed by Mexico City-based Jacobo Vidal and the Brandiose team, and is the first Copa identity to pay tribute to pre-Columbian cultural traditions.

The Blue Wahoos and Sultanes will team up on the morning of Tuesday, April 2 for a pair of school visits at Oakcrest Elementary School and Scenic Heights Elementary School. The visits are presented by Nationwide Insurance, the Official Insurance Partner of Minor League Baseball.

The Mexican national anthem before each game will be performed by Mexico native and Pensacola-area resident Amid Montelongo.

Public address duties and game music will be provided by Pensacola-based Mario Jimenez, the bilingual DJ and owner of Triple M Entertainment.

Longtime Blue Wahoos emcee "Downtown Dave" Presnell will lead on-field promotions under the temporary moniker "David del Centro."

Krewe de Karnaval, Pensacola's Latino-themed Mardi Gras krewe led by Roselvy Carrion, will bring a festive atmosphere to the fan experience and lead in the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch.

A special "Piñata Run" will be held during the sixth inning in which young fans chase a piñata across the outfield.

Grupo Folklorico Mitotiani, based out of Robertsdale, Alabama, will perform traditional Mexican celebrational dances and lead the crowd in the popular folk dance "La Raspa."

A simplified version of the "Pok-Ta-Pok" ballgame will be turned into an in-game activity with fan involvement.

Before the ninth inning of each game, fans will be prompted to bring the energy with an "Hora Loca" (crazy hour).

After Wednesday's exhibition game, fans are encouraged to remain in their seats for a postgame fireworks show presented by Nationwide. During the fireworks show, there will be a live musical performance by Grupo Golpe Latino.

In-game entertainment and outreach efforts will be coordinated by Periódico La Costa Latina Bilingual Newspaper, published by Grace Resendez McCaffery.

The non-profit fundraiser of the series will be Global Corner, directed by Vanessa Mayes.

Exclusive concessions items offered at Blue Wahoos Stadium will include the El Hefe Loaded Mac and Cheese at the all-new Chez Mac Gourmet cart in Section 102; Sweet and Spicy Margaritas made with Pineapple Jalapeño Dulce Vida Tequila; Frozen Margaritas with Dulce Vida Tequila; and Corona, Modelo and Landshark beer selections.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. prior to a 6:05 p.m. first pitch for each game. Tickets, available at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office, are only $18 when purchased in advance and include a hot dog, chips and a drink. The games will be broadcast locally on BlabTV, and internationally in Mexico through the Multimedios Televisión network.

Fans visiting the area for the exhibition series are encouraged to make the most out of their stay and explore things to do in Pensacola at www.visitpensacola.com/things-to-do/.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for people in their community, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

