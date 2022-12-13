Loggers Welcome Magann Dykema to the Front Office

The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced today the addition of Magann Dykema to the Front Office as the Director of Group Sales for the upcoming 2023 season. Loggers General Manager Ben Kapanke added, "We are thrilled to have Magann join our Logger Family as our Director of Group Sales and Events! She brings a wealth of knowledge and experiences that will be valuable to our organization and our fans for the upcoming season. We can't wait to see her grow in this role and be a part of our community!"

Magann, originally from Norton Shores, Michigan, grew up watching baseball with her grandma, going to games with her uncle, and cheering on her favorite teams with her mom. While receiving her bachelor's from Michigan Technological University and her master's from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, she discovered her true passion is in building memorable experiences for people. Magann has spent the last four years working in higher education, where she worked in student activities and helped foster students' sense of belonging on campus. She is excited to be joining the La Crosse Loggers as the Director of Group Sales and pairing her customer service, events, and promotions background with her love of baseball! If you see her around, ask her about her MLB Ballpark bucket list and what her favorite baseball experiences have been.

