Loggers Welcome a Pair of San Diego Toreros for 2019

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced Tuesday the addition of infielder Cody Jefferis and right-handed pitcher Jake Miller from the University of San Diego.

Cody Jefferis is a 5-foot-8, 165-pound freshman from Valencia, California. Jefferis played in 50 games for the Yakima Valley Pippins of the West Coast League last summer, batting .305 with a .373 on-base percentage in the two-spot of the Pippins' lineup. The left-handed swinging middle infielder led the club in hits (61), runs scored (37), and stolen bases (12) last summer.

Jefferis was also a standout prospect at Hart High School in Newhall, California where he hit .356 during his three year varsity career, collecting 105 hits, 54 RBI, 72 runs scored, and 34 stolen bases. Hart High School has produced 13 Major Leaguers over the years including active pros Trevor Bauer (CLE), Tyler Glasnow (TB), and Mike Montgomery (CHC). Jefferis will fit in well for the Loggers in 2019, as his speed and ability to grind out at-bats will make things difficult for the opposition.

Joining Jefferis will be hard throwing RHP Jake Miller from Newbury Park, California. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound freshman posted a 12-4 combined record and 1.83 ERA during his final two seasons at Newbury Park High School, striking out 112 batters over 107 innings. Miller possesses a 90+ mph fastball and also hit .383 as a shortstop for Newbury Park, earning the Marmonte League Most Valuable Player Award in 2017.

Miller is ranked as the No. 42 overall prospect and No. 14 RHP in the state of California, as well as the No. 125 RHP in the nation by Perfect Game. Jake comes from an athletic family tree as his father Michael and grandfather Ed both played in the NFL.

La Crosse's strong relationship with the University of San Diego will bring two more Toreros to the Lumberyard in 2019, adding to an impressive list of former Loggers including Shane McGuire (2018), Jon Teaney (2016), Ryan Kirby (2014), and Austin Bailey (2012). The Loggers roster is available at www.lacrosseloggers.comand is now comprised of eight players as we inch closer to the 2019 baseball season.

