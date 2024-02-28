Loggers Lock up a Pair of Long Beach Backstops

LA CROSSE, WIS. - As the La Crosse Loggers sit three months from opening day of the 2024 season as of today, the proud Northwoods League member announced the signing of a pair of catchers from the Long Beach, Calif. area today. Returnee Jack Collins (Long Beach State) will be joined by switch-hitting backstop Luke Davis (Long Beach City College).

Sophomore Jack Collins will be returning for his second stint in La Crosse this summer looking to build off of a successful run last summer. The Ladera Ranch, Calif. native hit .264 over 16 games played while on a temporary contract with the Lumbermen in 2023, driving in six runs and scoring eight. Collins had a highly productive spring season last year in his final season at Saddleback Community College when he hit .376 with two home runs, 30 RBI's and stole 10 bases en route to helping the team to an Orange Empire Conference Championship.

Switch-hitting sophomore catcher Luke Davis from Long Beach City Community College is off to a blazing start to this 2024 spring season. The 6-1, 205-pound backstop is hitting a robust .381 with five home runs and 18 RBI's through 13 games played. Once ranked as the #1 prospect coming out of the state of California, Davis graduated early from high school and was originally a USC commit before opting to go the junior college route.

Collins, Davis and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2024 campaign on May 27 when they travel west to Mankato, Minn. to take on the MoonDogs. The 2024 home opener is set for May 29 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 22nd season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

