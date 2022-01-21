Loggers Announce First Three Player Signings for 2022

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers announced their first player signings for the upcoming 2022 season today in the form of a trio of returnees. Pitchers Cole Colleran (San Diego) and Matthew Boyer (Wichita State) join speedster Connor Walsh (Rice) in committing to a second stint on the Northwoods League circuit.

San Diego southpaw Colleran ranked third on the Loggers in games started in 2021 when he took the ball seven times to start a game and also appeared in three other contests while posting a 2-3 record with a 5.54 ERA. The now sophomore also struck out 26 batters in 37.1 innings pitched. The 6-foot, 185-pound Solana Beach, Calif. native logged 8.2 innings for the Torreros as a rookie last spring, posting a 1.04 ERA while recording eight strikeouts. Colleran enjoyed a highly decorated high school career at Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego where he set school records for the most career wins (17) and strikeouts (175) while posting a 1.43 era during his high school stint. He was a two-time all-conference selection and two-time pitcher of the year honoree in his conference.

Matthew Boyer spent a portion of the 2020 season with the Lumbermen after his freshman year at the University of St. Louis and is now excited to return to La Crosse after transferring to Wichita State. During the shortened 2020 NWL season, Boyer made five appearances for La Crosse, striking out 15 batters over 7.1 innings while posting a 2.45 ERA. The 6-2 right-hander, originally from Glen Carbon, Ill., spent his first two seasons at SLU where he went 5-3 and struck out 44 batters over 56.1 innings pitched during those two seasons and also earned Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Week honors during the 2021 spring season. The two-time A10 Commissioner's Honor Roll member is now entering his covid-sophomore season with the Shockers after transferring to Wichita State this past off-season.

Connor Walsh from Rice University will also make his return to the Northwoods this summer after a short stint in Loggers green last summer. The 6-2 speedy outfielder appeared in three games, posting a .286 batting average before a hamstring injury cut his summer short, but the potential for Walsh is immense. A native of Niceville, Fla., Walsh was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school as Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 27 freshman prospect in the entire country when he enrolled at the University of Mississippi. Following a red-shirt year at Ole Miss in 2020, Walsh transferred to Rice for the 2021 season where he hit .240 over 104 at-bats that included five doubles, two triples, four homers and 11 RBI's. The athletic Walsh will be counted on to man centerfield for the Owls this spring before returning to Copeland Park in the summer.

Colleran, Boyer, Walsh and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2022 campaign on May 30 when they travel to Eau Claire. The 2022 home opener is set for Tuesday, May 31 when the Loggers welcome the Express for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

