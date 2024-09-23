LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: LAFC 2 vs Real Monarchs: Sept 23, 2024
September 23, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
LAFC2 YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the LAFC2 Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 23, 2024
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls 3-0 to Orlando City B - Chicago Fire FC II
- Union II clinch home playoff match for first time in club history; Davis scores 13th goal of the season - Philadelphia Union II
- Philadelphia Union II Edge New York City FC II - New York City FC II
- Inter Miami CF II Hits the Road to Visit Atlanta United 2 on Tuesday - Inter Miami CF II
- New York Red Bulls II Score 2-0 Win over Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LAFC2 Stories
- LAFC Signs Luca Bombino, David Ochoa, Diego Rosales and Adrian Wibowo from LAFC2
- LAFC2 and the LAFC Academy Announce New Educational Partnership with Football Science Institute
- LAFC2 Announce Technical Staff for 2024 Season
- LAFC2 Announce 2024 Season Roster
- LAFC Name Othoniel Gonzalez Junior as Head Coach of MLS Next Pro Team, LAFC2