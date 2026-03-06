Liberty Season Opener March 14

Published on March 6, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Salina Liberty News Release









Salina Liberty head to the line

(Salina Liberty) Salina Liberty head to the line(Salina Liberty)

The anticipation is building as we gear up for our first game of the season! Join us on March 14 at 6:30 PM at Tony's Pizza Events Center for an unforgettable evening of excitement and community spirit.

We are thrilled to welcome back Coach O'Neal for his 8th season, ready to lead our team to victory. To make the night even more special, enjoy FREE haircuts at the game, courtesy of Great Clips! Plus, don't miss the action-packed dodgeball game featuring the Chamber of Commerce during halftime, showcasing the camaraderie and fun that Salina Liberty events are known for.

This is more than just a game; it's a celebration of our community coming together to support our team!

Images from this story







National Arena League Stories from March 6, 2026

Liberty Season Opener March 14 - Salina Liberty

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.