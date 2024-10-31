Lexington Sporting Club Announces Remaining Promotional Nights for Fall Season

October 31, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, KY - As the fall season progresses, Lexington Sporting Club is excited to announce its upcoming promotional nights, which promise fun, celebration, and community engagement. These special events provide unique experiences for fans, honor local heroes, and usher in the holiday spirit. Below is a lineup of the remaining promo nights for the season.

November 9: Hometown Heroes Night

Let's pack the stands in appreciation of those who serve and protect our community! Hometown Heroes Night will feature special tributes to individuals who go above and beyond every day. As a token of gratitude, LSC offers exclusive ticket deals for heroes and their families.

Discounted Tickets: Purchase here

Pregame Event: Special recognition for the UK Children's Hospital Miracle Network

November 13: LSC Eras Night

Join us on November 13 for LSC Eras Night, where Taylor Swift's iconic music and style take center stage! Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Taylor Swift era-from Fearless to Midnights-and enjoy an evening of singing, cheering, and celebration.

Giveaway: LSC Friendship Bracelets (1,000 available)

December 7: Holiday Lights & Soccer Night

Celebrate the season with Holiday Lights & Soccer Night, featuring a festive atmosphere and activities for the whole family.

Toys for Tots Donation Drive: Help make a child's holiday special by donating toys.

Photos with Santa: Capture memories with Santa in the Activation Zone.

Ornament Decorating Station: Create a personalized holiday keepsake.

Giveaway: LSC Santa Hats

December 14: Super League Fall Season Home Finale / Fan Appreciation Night

As the Super League fall season comes to a close, Lexington Sporting Club will host Fan Appreciation Night. Every fan in attendance will have a chance to win prizes throughout the night as a thank you for their support.

Giveaway: Exciting prize giveaways all evening!

NOTE: All promotional schedule items and theme nights are subject to change. Giveaway quantities are limited.

If you are interested in Lexington SC ticketing opportunities, please call (859) 201-3932.

For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.lexsporting.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.