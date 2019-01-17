Let the Fun Begin

HEY MUD HENS FANS... Let's get this season going!

Not only are we starting out as the IL West Division CHAMPIONS!

We are ranked THE BEST Minor League city in the U.S.A.- thanks Liveability.com

Can it get it any better? You bet.

Here is the 2019 Mud Hens Promo Schedule- well, not all of it- we're saving some surprises for later.

Let's get started.

Games you don't want-- You Can't- miss!

1. Opening Day & Summer Opening Day - April 4 & June 8 Doubleheader

It's Opening DAY! Shout it from the Dugout Rooftop... and mark it on your calendar... April 4th!

But wait, this day is sooooo fun we're celebrating it again on Saturday June 8.

It's SUMMER Opening Day!!

Kickoff the season on April 4 with rooftop parties, Brewfest in the Home Run Terrace and the Rockin' Hensville Block Party. Then do it all over again on Saturday, June 8. The Summer Opening Day doubleheader game will feature inflatables, fireworks, live music, and a special guest appearance by the high-energy driven balancing act, the Amazing Tyler. (www.amazingtyler.com) Three games for the price of two? Sold!

2. Rock 'N' Blast - July 3

Salute the U.S.A. at the July 3 Rock 'N' Blast Mud Hens game and fireworks show. If you have never seen a postgame firework show, THIS IS THE ONE. The Rock 'N' Blast postgame fireworks extend around the ballpark to create a visual performance unlike any other! The 20-minute show, synced to music, features fireworks shooting from the warning track and Monroe Street. You won't want to miss it!

3. Labor Day Picnic - September 2

Don't head for home right after the downtown parade on Labor Day. Instead, celebrate the day and America's favorite pastime at the final regular season Mud Hens game of 2019. Hensville Park will have activities for the family and Muddy will be throwing a party with a huge picnic feast- because 'who really wants to work on Labor Day'.

N.E.W. That's right. These are brand spanking NEW for 2019

Sunday Brunch with Muddy and Muddonna - Select Sunday's - 11:00am

Sunday brunch. YUM. But we're not stopping there. This season on select Sundays prior to the Mud Hens game, brunch includes appearances by your favorite Birds. Combine this with Muddy and Spike's inflatable theme park in Hensville Park, pregame player autographs, and postgame kids run the bases, there is something for every age.

May 5, 19

June 2

September 2

Paws and Pints - May 31

We took two fan favorites and combined them into one great event. On Friday, May 31, bring your dog to Hensville Park and have a beer before taking on a Mud Hens game. Proceeds of the dog tickets will once again benefit Toledo Area Humane Society and Lucas County Canine and Control. We're also offering a special Hens & Hounds package that includes all five dates and a dog leash. (more info here)

Hens & Hounds Nights

April 20

May 31 (Paws and Pints)

June 30

July 31

August 30

Inflatable Festival - August 31

We took one of your favorite promotions and inflated it even more. The end of season Inflatable Festival will feature 15 inflatable games in Hensville Park and on St. Clair Street. Plenty of fun for the adult who still wants to be a kid and the kid who just wants to play.

Inflatable Theme Parks - May 18

June 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30

July 21

August 10, 11, 31

September 1

Beer, Wine, Spirit Tastings

You asked. It's happening. This season wine and spirits have joined our beer tastings lineup. Get ready to swirl, sniff and sip your way through pregame.

April 4 - Opening Day Brewfest

May 31 - Paws and Pints Beer Garden

June 8 - Summer Opening Day Brewfest

June 21 - Holy Toledo Rooftop Wine Tasting

June 28 - Fleetwood's Rooftop Bourbon Tasting

July 18- Fleetwood's Rooftop Spirits Tasting

September 1 - Fleetwood's Rooftop Craft Beer Tasting

Holy Toledo! Rooftop DJ Party

Every Friday and Saturday home Mud Hens game 9 p.m - Midnight

The fun doesn't end when the third out is called. It's 'game on' up on the rooftop at Holy Toledo where a DJ will be spinning tunes after every home game from 9 p.m. until Midnight starting after Memorial Day weekend (5/31).

Favorites. Don't worry, they're back.

Star Wars Weekend- May 4 and 5

The forces have aligned. 'May the Fourth Be With You' and 'Return of the Fifth' strike on Mud Hens game days May 4th and 5th. All we can say is Holy Obi Wan Kenobi!

Wizard Weekend - June 1 and 2

The Wizarding World transforms Fifth Third Field into Diagon Alley once again as we bring back the most magical weekend of the season.

Hensville Live!

Fleetwood's popular free postgame music series in Hensville Park returns for its third year. The shows happen after every Friday and Saturday Mud Hens game starting Memorial Day Weekend with bonus holiday dates.

School Education Days - May 1, 15, 16, 29

Senior Days - May 1, 15, 16, 29, June 19, July 16

Postgame Fireworks

May 31

June 1, 7, 8, 21, 22, 28, 29

July 3, 19, 20, 21

August 9, 10. 30. 31

September 1

Baseball Camps

Special Needs Baseball Camp - June 1

Adult/Child Baseball Camp - June 8

June 2-Day Baseball Camp - June 20-21

July 3-Day Camp - July 30-August 1

Princess Palooza - June 7

Scout Nights & Sleepovers

Boy Scout Sleepovers - June 8, 21, July 19

Girl Scout Nights - June 22, June 28 (no sleepover)

Toddler Day with Muddy - June 19, July 16

Summer Rec Days - June 19, July 16

Home Plate Event - July 21

Kids Run the Bases- Every Sunday

