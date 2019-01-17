Gwinnett Stripers Unveil "Little Anglers Kids Club"

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have launched the "Little Anglers Kids Club" for the 2019 season.

The club, open to all Stripers fans ages 12 and under, includes:

Little Anglers Kids Club Membership Card

Little Anglers Kids Club T-Shirt

One (1) General Admission ticket to all 11 Sunday home games

Free jumps in the Marathon Kids Zone when you present your Membership Card

First in line for "Kids Run the Bases" after each Sunday home game (weather permitting)

10% off discount on merchandise from Bobby's Tackle Team Store

Invites to special members-only events and activities

Memberships are currently just $10 per child through March 31. Starting April 1, memberships will be $15 per child.

To register your child for the Little Anglers Kids Club, visit GoStripers.com/kids-club. Kids Club packs will be available for pick-up at Coolray Field beginning on Sunday, March 3.

The Stripers are also offering a special "Parent Pack" alongside the Kids Club, providing 11 General Admission vouchers good for any 2019 home game for just $77, a 30% savings off the regular gate price. Contact a Sales Representative at StripersTickets@braves.com for more information.

The Gwinnett Stripers open the 2019 season at Coolray Field on Thursday, April 4 with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides. Memberships for 2019 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

