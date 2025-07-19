League MVP and Michigan Panthers QB Bryce Perkins Top Plays from 2025: United Football League

July 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers YouTube Video







Relive Bryce Perkins' top moments from 2025 - the year he took over the league and earned the UFL MVP crown.#UFL #mvp







