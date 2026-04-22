UFL St. Louis Battlehawks

League Him!!

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video


3 games. 311 yards. 31.1 per catch.

Hakeem Butler is on another level

Check out the St. Louis Battlehawks Statistics

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United Football League Stories from April 21, 2026


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