League Him!!
Published on April 21, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video
3 games. 311 yards. 31.1 per catch.
Hakeem Butler is on another level
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United Football League Stories from April 21, 2026
- Battlehawks Trade for QB Luis Perez - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Dallas Renegades Acquire Corey Stewart from St. Louis Battlehawks in Player Trade - Dallas Renegades
- UFL Announces Renegades Have Traded QB Luis Perez to the Battlehawks for T Corey Stewart - UFL
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