League Champs: Marauders Win Title with Sweep of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After early suspense, the Marauders pulled away from the Tampa Tarpons on Friday night, securing the Low-A Southeast League title with an 11-3 win at Steinbrenner Field.

The league championship is the Marauders' second in team history and their first since 2016, when they bested Tampa, three games to one.

Bradenton launched four home runs in the game, including two by Abrahan Gutierrez, his first career multi-homer game. Every Marauders played recorded at least one hit, and five players collected multiple hits in the game.

Trey Sweeney led off the bottom of the first inning for Tampa with a solo home run off Logan Hofmann, but after a one-out single by Antonio Gomez, Cooper Bowman lined out to Dariel Lopez at third base, who threw to first base to double off Gomez, ending the inning.

The Marauders moved in front, 2-1, in the second inning. With Gutierrez on third base and two out, Ernny Ordonez reached first base when first baseman Anthony Garcia dropped a throw from Benjamin Cowles on a grounder to third, allowing Gutierrez to score the tying run. Ordonez took third base on a Maikol Escotto single, then scored the go-ahead run when Escotto stole second base and drew an errant throw from catcher Antonio Gomez.

Tyler Hardman put the Tarpons back on top, 3-2, with a two-run homer off Hofmann in the bottom of the second, but Bradenton responded with a rally in the third against Tampa starter Nicio Rodriguez. After a Jackson Glenn single, Lopez belted a two-run homer to left field for a 4-3 Marauders lead, and Gutierrez followed with a solo shot to right field.

Hofmann lasted just 1.1 innings for the Marauders. After the Hardman homer, Hofmann allowed a double to Cowles and walked Kyle Battle, then yielded to Eddy Yean in relief. The new right-hander got Sweeney to line into a double play, as Lopez snared Sweeney's liner at third base and doubled off Cowles at second base for a second straight inning-ending double play.

Yean went on to provide 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, and left-hander Tyler Samaniego followed with two scoreless frames of his own. Marauders bats, meanwhile, launched two more homers in the top of the seventh off Tampa reliever Jhonatan Munoz. Glenn knocked a three-run homer to right field-his first career home run-and three at-bats later, Gutierrez hit a two-run blast for his second home run of the game. The Marauders added their final run in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk by Ordonez.

Wandi Montout pitched a clean eighth inning for the Marauders, and Oliver Mateo pitched a scoreless ninth, working around a one-out walk by getting back-to-back strikeouts of Cowles and Battle to end the game.

The Marauders' 2022 season schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

