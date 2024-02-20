Lawrence Pitcher Richie Lacien Returns to the Woodchucks for 2024

Wausau, WI -Mokena, IL, native Richie Lacien is set to return to the Woodchucks for the 2024 season, following his stint with the team in 2023. Lacien, who plays collegiately at Lawrence University, is known for his imposing presence on the mound.

RHP - Richie Lacien | 6'2" | R/R | Junior | Lawrence University

In the 2023 season, Lacien made a significant impact in 10 games for the Wausau Woodchucks. Securing 2 wins and facing 2 losses, he pitched 16.1 innings, facing 88 batters, and only allowing 22 hits. Lacien demonstrated his control by managing 14 walks while striking out 14 batters.

Currently contributing to Lawrence University's baseball program, Richie Lacien brings a combination of size, skill, and experience to the Woodchucks' roster for the upcoming 2024 season.

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

