Late Rally Falls Short

September 1, 2018





In front of a sellout crowd of 3,827 fans at Gesa Stadium on Friday night the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-18, 34-38) lost 4-3 to the Spokane Indians (20-15, 36-37). Justin Paulsen had a two-run home run in the loss for Tri-City.

Tri-City took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after Paulsen's blast. The Indians would come battling back and scored four unanswered runs off of Jean Cosme in his debut with the Dust Devils. Sherten Apostel drove in all four of Spokane's runs, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that ended up being the difference in the game. Tri-City starter Roman Perez got a no-decision after having one of his best outings of the season, tossing five scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

The Dust Devils will wrap up the season on the road against the Everett AquaSox. Saturday night will be a doubleheader at Everett Memorial Stadium. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings. The first game will begin at 6:05 pm and the second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. For more information on 2019 season tickets and packages call the Dust Devils' front office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

