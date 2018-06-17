Late Offense Drives Giants

SAN JOSE, CA - After the Rawhide shut out San Jose for two straight games, the Giants bats came alive against the Rawhide bullpen as San Jose (34-36) won 7-1.

With the game tied 1-1, the Giants plated a pair of runs off of Jordan Watson (L, 0-1) in the bottom of the sixth. San Jose added a four-run inning against Miguel Aguilar in the eighth by clubbing two home runs: a solo homer by Heath Quinn and a three-run shot by Brandon Van Horn.

Raffi Vizcaino (W, 4-4) held the Rawhide bats quiet over his six strong innings. Stephen Smith doubled against him to open the game but failed to score. Smith later hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to, at the time, tie the game at 1-1.

Visalia starter Riley Smith didn't factor into the decision despite pitching five solid innings in his final start of the first half. Smith lasted five innings and allowed one run on four hits while striking out seven. Smith lowered his season ERA to 3.70, which is the lowest it's been since his second start of the season.

Stephen Smith carried half of the Visalia offense, putting up two hits, including a double and a home run. Adam Walton and Camden Duzenack added a hit apiece and Dominic Miroglio walked twice. After putting up 65 hits over their previous five games, the Rawhide only mustered four this afternoon.

Walton has now reached safely in nine straight games dating back to before his stint on the DL, the longest streak by a Rawhide player this season.

The Rawhide will have three days off during the All-Star Break in Lancaster and will return to action on June 21 against the Lake Elsinore Storm to kick off Sportsman's Weekend, presented by Sportsman's Warehouse. Tickets are still available on Rawhidebaseball.com.

