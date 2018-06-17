Eveld, Mark, Miroglio Added to All-Star Roster

VISALIA, CA - The California League and Visalia Rawhide announced that three additional Rawhide players have been added to the California League North Division All-Star Team for the 2018 California League All-Star Game, to be played in Lancaster on Tuesday, June 19.

RHP Tommy Eveld, RHP Tyler Mark, and C Dominic Miroglio have all been added as Mid-Season All-Stars for Visalia.

Eveld, who is tied for fourth in the California League with six saves, has converted all but one of his save opportunities and has put up a strong 1.07 WHIP while striking out 26 hitters in 24.1 innings. This is his fourth All-Star nod after he was named both a Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in the Midwest League last year and a Mid-Season in the Northwest League in 2016.

Mark has saved one game for the Rawhide this year and has the fifth-best strikeouts per nine innings ratio among relief pitchers this year, having struck out 44 hitters in 31.1 innings. Mark has received two previous Mid-Season All-Star Nods: in the Midwest League in 2017 and the Northwest League in 2016.

After hitting .318 with 12 doubles and 25 RBI in 43 games Miroglio has been named to his second career All-Star team, having also earned Mid-Season honors last year in the Pioneer league.

C Daulton Varsho, RHP Emlio Vargas, and RHP Kevin McCanna were named California League All-Stars in the initial roster release on June 11.

The All-Star Game will feature 24 prospects rated in the Top 30 of their respective farm systems by MiLB.com.

