Lancaster Wins Rout By The Lake

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The JetHawks took advantage of an early error, score four runs in the first and never looked back in a 15-5 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The win locked up Lancaster's first series victory since mid-May and put them in line for a possible series sweep with a win in Sunday's afternoon finale.

Manny Melendez led off the game with a triple and scored on a Luis Torrens error. Melendez broke for the plate on a ground ball to third and Torrens missed the throw from Hudson Potts. Roberto Ramos and Carlos Herrera each added RBI-singles in the inning to help Lancaster (33-36) to a 4-0 lead.

The JetHawks added two more runs in the third inning for starter Brandon Gold, but the right-hander was unable to pitch deep into the game. He allowed a run in the third inning and three unearned runs in the fourth inning due to a dropped fly ball. Gold went 3.2 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Lancaster pulled away in the sixth against the Storm (33-36) bullpen. Two runs had already crossed the plate when Brian Serven came up with two runners in scoring position. He singled up the middle to put Lancaster up 10-4 and extend his hitting streak to nine games.

Melendez later added a three-run double to push the JetHawks lead to 15-4 in the eighth.

Heath Holder (5-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win. Storm starter Ronald Bolaños (2-4) allowed six runs (three earned) over five innings and took the loss.

The win helped Rancho Cucamonga clinch first place in the South Division for the season's first half. The Quakes, who had beaten Inland Empire earlier in the night, needed a Lake Elsinore loss to clinch the division heading into the half's final day.

The JetHawks finish the series and the first half on Sunday in Lake Elsinore. Rico Garcia (6-7) is scheduled to start opposite Michael Baez (2-5). First pitch is 1 p.m.

