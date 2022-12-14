Last Chance for Guaranteed Shipping and Holiday Office Hours

Looking for last minute gift ideas? Salem Red Sox merchandise and ticket packages make for the perfect holiday gift. Tomorrow, Thursday, December 15th, is the last day for guaranteed shipping to ensure your holiday packages arrive in time.

The Salem Red Sox Front Office will be closed beginning Thursday, December 22nd in observance of the Christmas & New Year's Holidays and will reopen on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The Salem Red Sox welcome the Salem Mayhem as they kick off their inaugural season at the Salem Civic Center on December 30th. The Red Sox have partnered with the Mayhem to offer our fans discounted ticket pricing. Present the below coupon at the Salem Civic Center Box Office to receive your Buy One Get One offer!

