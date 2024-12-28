Las Vegas Aviators Donate Team Merchandise Valued at $500,000 to Five Local Nonprofits

Las Vegas, Nev - The Las Vegas Aviators, a Triple-A professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League and affiliate of the Athletics, announced today it has donated team merchandise, apparel, hats, and novelty items with a wholesale value of $500,000 to five local nonprofits.

Recipient organizations, which include Project 150, Family Promise of Las Vegas, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Opportunity Village, and Ronald McDonald House, each received merchandise valued at $100,000. The nonprofits can use the merchandise however they see fit, including providing to clients in need of clothing and homeless teens in the school district.

"We are pleased to be able to share left-over apparel items from the past several seasons with deserving local nonprofits that can put the merchandise to good use for the benefit of those they serve in the community," said Don Logan, President and COO, Las Vegas Aviators.

