Lakeland Flying Tigers Set for First Homestand of 2023 Season

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers opened the 2023 season on Friday, April 7 with a three-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons. The Flying Tigers won their season opener, 7-4, and earned the series win with a 5-1 victory on Sunday.

The Flying Tigers will celebrate Opening Day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, April 11, kicking off a six-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Last Time Out

The Flying Tigers won two of their first three games of the 2023 campaign, defeating the Tampa Tarpons on Friday and Sunday. Center fielder Seth Stephenson led the way for the Flying Tigers at the plate in the opening series, going 3-for-8 with three RBI and a walk. Right fielder Jose De La Cruz remains perfect at the dish, going 4-for-4 with a run against the Tarpons.

Opening Day '34 Club Buffet and Bingo Tuesday

Fans are invited to enjoy Opening Day in style on Tuesday, April 11 with an all-you-can-eat buffet in the '34 Club. The '34 Club features outdoor padded seating, indoor seating, TVs, private restrooms and bar. The buffet includes hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, pretzel bites, BBQ chicken, Philly cheesesteaks, dessert and more. The all-you-can-eat buffet is served from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Every Tuesday is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry, with a chance to win prizes from local restaurants and attractions during every Flying Tigers at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package on Wednesday, April 12 includes a game ticket and all-you-can-eat buffet for one low price. Fans can enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Thursday College Night

College students in attendance with valid student ID receive half-priced drinks throughout the game on Thursday, April 13, and all students can enjoy in-game competitions.

Giveaway Friday

The first 300 fans in attendance on Friday, April 14 will receive a limited-edition Flying Tigers T-shirt.

Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza

The Flying Tigers will light up the night with a fantastic fireworks show following the game on Saturday, April 15 (weather permitting).

Sunday Brunch & Kids Run the Bases

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, April 16 with an all-you-can-eat buffet which includes fresh Florida fruit, pastries, yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast sticks, breakfast potatoes, an omelet station and much more. Brunch is served from Noon until 3 p.m.

All kids ages 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets starting at just $7 for the Flying Tigers' opening series at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Season tickets for all 66 home games at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.

