Lakeland Flying Tigers 2023 Single-Game Tickets on Sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

March 30, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







LAKELAND, FLA. - Single-game tickets for the 2023 Lakeland Flying Tigers season, featuring 66 home games at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, will go on sale this Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets.

The Single-A affiliate of the Detoit Tigers will open the 2023 Florida State League season on the road against the Tampa Tarpons on Friday, April 7 before hosting Opening Day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, April 11 against the Bradenton Marauders, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Flying Tigers are excited to unveil several new fan experiences for the 2023 campaign.

Fans can take advantage of T-shirt giveaways at select Friday home games, including April 14, May 19 and June 9 with additional giveaway items and dates announced later this season. Following several Saturday home games, as well as on the Fourth of July, fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks display that will impress the whole family. Post-game fireworks are scheduled for April 15, April 29, May 20, June 10 and July 4.

"We're extremely excited to start the 2023 campaign and provide a family-friendly atmosphere all season long at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium," said Josh Bullock, Vice President of Business Operations in Lakeland. "Ballpark Digest ranked Joker Marchant Stadium the No. 1 facility at the Single-A level for a reason, and we're continuing to enhance the fan experience in Lakeland, making our ballpark a go-to destination for the whole family."

In addition to T-shirt giveaways on Fridays and fireworks on Saturdays, Flying Tigers fans of all ages can enjoy several new experiences throughout the week, including Tuesday Bingo, where fans can play along during game action to win prizes, Wednesday Food Specials, with significant concessions discounts, Thursday College Nights, which include discounted tickets and food & beverage for students, and Sunday Family Funday, where fans can purchase all-inclusive Sunday Brunch in the '34 Club, plus kids run the bases and enjoy other fun activities.

On the field, the Flying Tigers enjoyed a significant home field advantage last season, going 37-28 at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, and Lakeland has several exciting young prospects on the roster who fans will want to see.

"The Flying Tigers play an exciting brand of baseball, and I couldn't be happier to start my fifth season here in Lakeland," said Flying Tigers manager Andrew Graham. "Our front office has invested in the development of this organization from the ground up, and we're looking forward to challenging for a Florida State League title once again."

2023 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW

Flying Tigers fans can be part of the action all season long with a full season ticket package for less than $5 per game. In addition to the best seats in the ballpark for all 66 home games, exclusive savings and a 20-percent discount on team merchandise, Flying Tigers season ticket packages include exciting member benefits like Team Meet & Greets, free access to select road games, invitations to year-round events and more.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.