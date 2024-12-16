Lake Erie Crushers Sign Jared Lemieux to Multi-Year Extension

Avon, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League announced the signing of Field Manager and Head of Baseball Operations Jared Lemieux to a multi-year extension.

In just his second season at the helm of the Crushers, Lemieux guided the club to its first postseason berth since 2019 and an appearance in the 2024 Western Division Championship Series.

The Crushers achieved a historic playoff victory over the Gateway Grizzlies in the 2024 Wild Card, marking their first postseason series win in over a decade.

Lemieux's excellence was further recognized during the 2024 Frontier League All-Star Game, where he was honored as the manager for the West Division All-Stars in Québec. Eight Lake Erie players also earned All-Star selections, showcasing the depth and talent cultivated under Lemieux's guidance.

"Jared's leadership, dedication, and ability to bring out the best in our players have set a new standard for success," Crushers President Vic Gregovits said. "Jared is also committed to strengthening our Northeast Ohio community and empowering its youth. We're excited to continue building on this momentum to compete for league titles yearly."

Lemieux's journey to the Frontier League began in 2021 when he joined the New Jersey Jackals as a hitting coach. In 2023, he accepted the role of Field Manager and Head of Baseball Operations with the Crushers.

Lemieux's career has been shaped by a rich history of excellence in baseball. This November, he was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, recognizing an illustrious high school career at Maranacook High School in Readfield, Maine. There, he won two state championships (2000, and 2002) before moving on to Bowdoin College, where he earned All-NESCAC First-Team honors four times.

"I'm honored to continue this journey with the Crushers and its incredible fan base," Lemieux said. "The past two years have been rewarding, and our players exhibit the grit, dedication and passion that makes coaching fun. The Crushers ownership team and entire front office staff make this organization special, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to build on the success we've achieved together. I'm excited for what the future holds for baseball here in Lorain County."

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

