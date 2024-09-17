Lake County Pushes Rattlers to Game Three in Championship Series

September 17, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







*** Part 1.2 - ASCII EASTLAKE, OH - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Lake County Captains will play one game for the Midwest League pennant on Wednesday night. Wisconsin's chance to close out their second league title went by the boards as the Captains racked up thirteen hits and outscored the Rattlers 6-2 on Tuesday Night in Game Two at Classic Park. The best-of-three Championship Series will go to a decisive Game Three.

The Timber Rattlers grabbed the lead in the first inning. Cooper Pratt drew a one-out walk on four pitches. Lake County starter Matt Wilkinson hit Luke Adams in the leg with his next delivery. Two pitches later Jadher Areinamo lined a single to left to score Pratt with the first run of the game.

The Captains answered in the bottom of the first inning. Travis Bazzana drew a four-pitch walk from Wisconsin starter Alexander Cornielle. Angel Genao doubled to left-center to put runners on second and third. Wuilfredo Antunez grounded out to short to score Bazzana. Lake County loaded the bases on a hit batsman and a walk from Cornielle, but a strikeout ended the frame with the score even.

Adams, who was hit forty times during the regular season to set a Midwest League record, was hit again with one out in the third inning. He promptly stole second and moved to third on a fly to right from Areinamo. Yophery Rodriguez lined a 3-0 pitch from Wilkinson to center to give the Rattlers the 2-1 advantage.

Jonah Advincula put Lake County ahead for the first time in the game with a two-out, two-run home run to right in the bottom of the third.

Rodriguez nearly tied the game in the top of the fifth inning. Areinamo was at second with two outs and Rodriguez lined a single to left. Areinamo raced for the plate and the throw from Esteban Gonz á lez was a little off line. However, catcher Jacob Cozart was able to tag Areinamo on the heel just before Areinamo touched the plate on a headfirst slide.

Antunez added an insurance run for the Captains in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI ground-rule double with two outs that scored Bazzana from second base.

Wilkinson retired the first two batters he faced in the top of the seventh before turning the game over to his bullpen. He scattered seven hits, two walks, and two hit batsmen over 6-2/3 innings, his longest outing as a professional. Wilkinson had five strikeouts.

Adam Tulloch took over the game for the Captains. He got the final out of the seventh and pitched a perfect eighth to maintain the lead.

Tulloch's offense gave him some insurance in the bottom of the eighth. Lake County loaded the bases on a single and consecutive walks by Bayden Root. Brailin Rodriguez was called into the game to stop the rally. But Genao lined a ground rule double to left-center to score two runs. Rodriguez struck out the next three batters to end the inning with the Rattlers trailing 6-2.

The Rattlers could do nothing against Tulloch in the ninth as he set down the side in order. Wilkinson and Tulloch combined to retire the final twelve Wisconsin hitters of the game.

Hall and Rodriguez each collected two hits to lead the Timber Rattlers offense. Wisconsin pitchers, who got away with ten walks on their Game One win on Sunday night at home, walked six in Game Two with three of those walks scoring.

Game Three is set for Classic Park on Wednesday night. Will Rudy is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Dylan DeLucia is the scheduled starter for the Captains. Game time is 5:35pm CDT. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 5:15pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

WIS 101 000 000 - 2 7 0

LC 102 001 02x - 6 13 0

HOME RUN:

LC:

Jonah Advincula (1st, 1 on in 3rd inning off Alexander Cornielle, 2 out)

WP: Matt Wilkinson (1-0)

LP: Alexander Cornielle (1-1)

SAVE: Adam Tulloch (1)

TIME: 2:29

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 17, 2024

Lake County Pushes Rattlers to Game Three in Championship Series - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.