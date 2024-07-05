Labatt Brings $2 Beer Night Back to the Motor City Rockers

July 5, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser, MI: Since 1847 Labatt has been dedicated to providing crisp and refreshing beer. The Motor City Rockers are thrilled to announce the continued partnership with Labatt. The ongoing collaboration between the Motor City Rockers and Labatt ensures that Labatt can continue its tradition. Together the two organizations are bringing $2 Beer Nights back to Big Boy Arena for Rocker fans.

A fan favorite, our six Labatt's $2 Beer Nights returns for the 2024-25 season which brings a promise to blend the excitement of hockey with the enjoyment of great beer, ensuring a memorable experience. Throughout the season Rocker Fans can purchase Labatt's at Slapshotz Bar and the concession stands within the arena.

Follow the Motor City Rockers to know when you can score $2 Labatt Beer throughout the 24-25 season!

