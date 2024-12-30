LA Born Eagle Mike Sosene Feagai Returns Home to RFCLA

December 30, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Mike Sosene Feagai is making his way back to his birthplace as he continues his Major League Rugby career with Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA).

The 224lb hooker, born in Bellflower, Los Angeles, and raised in Samoa, has had an impressive international career, playing for prestigious clubs like Toulon and Agen in France.

The 31-year-old's rugby journey began at Hawkes Bay in the ITM Cup before moving to Auckland and then to the MLR with Old Glory DC in 2020. Sosene Feagai, who goes by his birth name Michelangelo, has earned 9 caps for the USA Eagles since making his international debut in 2016.

The father of two has now joined RFCLA on a one-year deal and is looking forward to return to the MLR, as part of the Western Conference.

"Los Angeles is my birth city, so it feels special coming back," said Sosene Feagai.

"I'm really looking forward to the season, playing in front of my family, friends, and the proud Los Angeles rugby community."

Sosene Feagai also expressed excitement about working with the new and experienced coaching staff, as well as building on the team's successes in 2024.

Mike Sosene Feagai playing for Auckland in the ITM Cup. Photo: Getty Images

"There has been some really exciting change, with the new and experienced coaching staff and players, and it is important we build on what the squad did in 2024."

Feagai will bolster the front row alongside American-qualified hooker Ben Strang and Waratah Ben Sugars. His experience will be invaluable as part of a revamped pack under the guidance of Assistant Coach David Dennis.

"Having spoken with Mikey, I believe he is joining us for the right reasons and will really add to the team environment," said Dennis.

"Mike is a physical player with a solid set piece, and his experience will help develop some of our younger players, especially those who are new to MLR.

"His signing gives us depth in a key position and will challenge others to raise their game, which will have a positive impact across the squad."

