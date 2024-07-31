Kromm Earns Promotion to NHL Scouting Ranks

July 31, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - Fighting Saints assistant coach Alex Kromm has announced his departure from Dubuque to take a role with the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights as an Amateur Scout.

Kromm joined the Fighting Saints for the 2023-24 season as an assistant coach and championed their Eastern Conference-best penalty kill.

"We would like to thank Alex for his work last season and wish him all the best in his new position with the Vegas Golden Knights," said general manager Trevor Edwards.

Kromm joins Kalle Larsson as Saints who have taken the step to the NHL ranks after Larsson joined the Edmonton Oilers in the spring.

In addition to Kromm moving to the next level, Saints have two other staff members moving on this offseason.

Saints' head athletic trainer Nicole Vogel and equipment manager Blake Swindall have also moved onto new opportunities after a pair of seasons with the team.

Dubuque has added Madison Dininny to the staff as the Saints' head athletic trainer. Dininny has spent the last two seasons as the head athletic trainer for the North Iowa Bulls (NAHL) and Mason City Toros (NA3HL) after obtaining a masters degree in athletic training from the University of Central Florida.

To fill the open equipment manager position, the Saints have added Jaden Carter to their support staff. Carter spent the last two seasons in the same role for Lone Star in the North American Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2024

Kromm Earns Promotion to NHL Scouting Ranks - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.