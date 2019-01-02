Knights News

RUTSCHMAN NAMED PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN

Alum Adley Rutschman (2016), a junior catcher at Oregon State, has been projected to be the 2019 National Player of the Year and a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Adley earned preseason honors after batting .408 with a school-record 102 hits and 83 RBIs in 2018, helping the Beavers capture the NCAA championship. He hit nine home runs, had 22 doubles and walked 53 times.

CAL STATE-FULLERTON'S ZACH WELLER RETURNING

Junior third baseman Zach Weller will return for the Knights this summer. A 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Coronado High School in Coronado, Calif., he hit .240 with no homers and four RBIs for the Knights in 2018 before being sidelined by a hand injury.

He is the seventh member of the 2018 team to sign for 2019. He joins pitchers Connor Knutson (Portland), Connor Redmond (Cal Poly), Abbott Haffar (UC Riverside) and Trevor Wells (Utah), and infielders Trace Tammaro (Portland) and Briley Knight (Utah).

Infielder Andy Atwood (Texas Rio Grande), a member of the 2016 WCL champions, is also returning.

PLAYOFF STAR ABBOTT HAFFAR BACK FOR ANOTHER SEASON IN CORVALLIS

UC-Riverside pitcher Abbott Haffar is returning to the Knights for the 2019 season. He is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-hander from Simi Valley High School in Simi Valley, Calif.

Haffar was a key member of the Knights 2018 championship pitching staff. He was 3-0 with a 0.71 ERA in 10 games, with two saves and 27 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. He was 1-0 with one save and a 0.00 ERA over 4.1 innings in the playoffs.

KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE 2019 SCHEDULE

Our 2019 regular-season schedule features 32 home dates and gets started on Wednesday, May 29, with our eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game. We open our WCL season at Walla Walla on June 4. The Knights home WCL schedule begins on June 14.

Like last season, the start time for Monday-Saturday games is 6:30 pm. Sunday games will start at 3 p.m. Fireworks games will have special start times, either 7:15 pm or 7:05 pm. Please click here for the Knights complete downloadable schedule.

SEASON TICKETS AVAILABLE

Buy season tickets now for the 2019 season.

We have 32 home games scheduled at the magical home of the National Champion Oregon State Beavers and your back-to-back-to-back WCL champion Corvallis Knights - OSU's Goss Stadium. Join us for another summer filled with entertaining promotions, friendly fans, delicious eats, cold beverages and exciting wood-bat baseball.

Reserve the best seats in the house online or by emailing tickets@corvallisknights.com.

Catcher Chris Rabago Rejoins Colorado Organization

Alum Chris Rabago (2012-13), a catcher from UC Irvine, was claimed by Kansas City from the New York Yankees organization in the Rule 5 draft on Dec. 13, and then traded to Colorado, where he started his pro career in 2014. Chris was our Joe Segel Award winner in 2012 and 2013. To check out our other Knights in the Pros, click here.

Alumni News

The San Diego Padres released utility man Alex Burg (2008) on Dec. 14. The Washington State alum, the MVP of our 2008 WCL championship team, had signed with the club as a free agent on Nov. 23. Alex played at Oklahoma City, the Dodgers affiliate in the triple-A Pacific Coast League in 2018 and hit .234 (11-47) in 34 games, with a homer and four RBIs.

Pitcher Jorge Perez (2012-13, 2015) of Grand Canyon University is shining with the Adelaide Bite in the Australian Baseball League. He was 1-0, 2.20 in 11 games through Dec. 27, with 18 strikeouts in 16.1 innings.

The Lake Erie Crushers of the independent Frontier League have re-signed alum Cody Lenahan (2013) for the 2019 season. The third baseman from the University of Portland hit .252 in 72 games for the Avon, Ohio, franchise in 2018, with seven homers and 41 RBIs.

Casey's Corner is taking shape! And will be a great place to watch a game from in 2019.

Get your 2018 Nike back-to-back-to-back WCL championship t-shirt at our online store.

