Corvallis Knights 2025 Season Comes to an End

August 13, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

The Corvallis Knights 2025 season came to an end Tuesday night. The Knights were defeated by the Portland Pickles in a hard fought WCL South Division Championship game 6-5 at Walker Stadium in NE Portland.

Corvallis finishes the season with an overall record of 45-17 and had a season-long attendance of 51,288.

