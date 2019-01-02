Knights Bolster Front Office Staff

Corvallis, Ore. - The Corvallis Knights are kicking off the New Year in grand fashion by adding two full-time employees to their front office and promoting current director of ticketing & operations Korey Kozaryn to assistant general manager.

Familiar faces are filling two key positions as former part-time employees Jennifer Beaumont and Derek Buchheit start their new jobs January 2, 2019.

Beaumont is the club's new director of hospitality, and will manage the team's food & beverage operations as well as assist with group sales.

Buchheit, the team's first box office & facilities manager, will be responsible for office management and lending ticketing support in addition to his roles as box office manager and facilities manager.

Jennifer and Derek both worked with the Knights last summer, with Beaumont assisting with catering for a second season and Buchheit managing the Goss Stadium box office, his first year with Corvallis.

"We're thrilled to have Jennifer and Derek as part of our front office," said team president/gm Bre Miller. "They will help us better meet our service and guest experience goals as well as helping us grow the business and get better as an organization."

Beaumont comes to the Knights with six years of experience in the hospitality industry working in corporate and group sales for Northwest X Southern Hospitality representing top brands like the Hilton, Holiday Inn and Marriott. Jennifer also managed the Corvallis Knights hotel partnership with the Holiday Inn Express from 2014-2017. Beaumont grew up in Albany and is a graduate of South Albany High School and Oregon State University.

Buchheit graduated last June from the University of Oregon with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Sports Business. Derek is from Stayton, Oregon.

After a full season as the club's director of ticketing & promotions, Korey Kozaryn has been promoted to assistant general manager. Kozaryn's ticketing efforts resulted in record season ticket sales for 2018 and an increase of 6.5% in advanced ticket sales.

Korey will continue to manage ticketing and promotions, and also be responsible for customer service and intern and part-time staffing as well as assisting with group sales.

"We can't wait to get to work," said Miller. "Our front office has never been stronger."

