Knighthawks Sign Pair of 2024 Draft Picks to One-Year Contracts for 2024-25 Season

September 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed defensemen and 2024 draft picks Regan Endres and Caleb Commandant both to one-year deals for the 2024-25 season, pending league approval.

Selected by Rochester in the fourth round (51st overall), Endres is coming off a career-best season for the University at Albany Great Danes in 2024, scoring four goals and going 263-for-456 (.577 winning percentage) at the face-off circle while appearing in all 18 games as a senior. His prowess at the center dot led the Great Danes to the first American East Conference title since 2018.

In 60 collegiate contests with Albany, the Farmington N.Y., native totaled seven points (4+3) and 328 groundballs while also winning 655-of-1,234 face-off attempts for a career .531 success rate. As a sophomore, Endres was named to the 2022 America East All-Tournament team and was also an America East All-Conference Second Team selection.

Before joining Albany prior to the 2021 season, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound Endres was a two-sport athlete in both lacrosse and wrestling at Victor High School. Endres led the Blue Devils to a pair of New York State lacrosse championships in 2017 and 2019, earning First Team All-County and Under Armour Underclass All-American honors. He was also a two-time All-County selection for wrestling, garnering Second Team accolades in 2018 and First Team honors in 2019.

Rochester used its final pick of the 2024 draft to select Commandant out of the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.) at 80th overall.

A native of Rockwood, Ontario, Commandant spent the last four years at R.I.T., where he recorded 11 points (7+4) and 82 groundballs over 65 career games while leading the Tigers to back-to-back Division III National Championships in 2021 and 2022. Over his first two seasons with R.I.T., the Tigers posted a near-perfect 31-1 record in the games in which Commandant appeared in.

Commandant appeared in all 24 games as a senior in 2024, helping the Tigers to a 21-3 record during which he anchored a defense that allowed only 255 goals.

Additionally, Commandant has notched two points (1+1) over 18 games in Major Series Lacrosse slit between the Peterborough Lakers and Owen Sound North Stars as well as nine points (2+7) in 26 appearances at the Junior 'A' level with the Burlington Chiefs and Oakville Buzz.

It marks the second straight year in which the Knighthawks selected multiple picks out of the University at Albany. In 2023, Rochester chose forward Graydon Hogg in the first round (15th overall) before taking two-time America East Defensive Player of the Year and 2024 USILA National Defensive Player of the Year Jake Piseno in the second round (35th overall).

Rochester opens the 2024-25 season at home on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

