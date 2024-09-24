Bandits Sign Robertson to One-Year Contract

September 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Trent Robertson to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Robertson (6'4", 225 lbs., 3/13/2004) notched eight assists in 22 games for the Brampton Excelsiors of the Ontario Jr. Lacrosse League during the 2023-24 season. The Clarington, Ontario native recorded 10 points (1+9) in 54 career games for Brampton before being selected by the Bandits in the second round (19th overall) of the 2024 NLL Entry Draft.

