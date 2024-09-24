Mammoth Ink Forward Will Malcom to Two-Year Contract Agreement

September 24, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Will Malcom to a two-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Malcom was recently selected No. 1 overall by the organization during the Panther City Lacrosse Club Dispersal Draft, which took place earlier this month on Sept. 2. The club also selected defenseman Brent Mitchell with the No. 15 pick.

Originally drafted by the Mammoth (second round, 23rd overall) during the 2019 NLL Entry Draft, he recorded 11 points (4g, 7a) and 22 loose balls in eight regular season appearances during his rookie campaign in Colorado.

Later selected by Panther City Lacrosse Club during the league's Expansion Draft back in 2021, the New Westminster, B.C. talent went on to take several steps in his blossoming career, steadily increasing his production with the club over each of the last three seasons.

Turning in 81 points (27g, 54a) two seasons back before ending the 2022-23 campaign with 96 points (35g, 61a), his development has been on display for quite some time now. Ending the most recent 2023-24 season with a team-high 105 points (37g, 68a), he's been identified as one of the league's biggest and youngest stars.

Sitting alongside NLL standouts in Jesse King and Keegan Bal with 105 points last season, he tied the talented duo for the seventh-most points in the league, with his 37 goals tying for 18th most amongst league scorers and his 68 helpers ranking as the sixth-most of the slate.

Having amassed 292 career points (103g, 189a), 304 loose balls, 12 caused turnovers and four penalty minutes in 61 regular season appearances, the youngster is bringing his talents back to the LOUD HOUSE this winter, where he'll be reunited with several close friends, including provincial mate in Eli McLaughlin.

