Kingsport Axmen Announce 2024 Roster

May 9, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen announced their opening day roster for the 2024 Appalachian League season. The squad is comprised of college students from across the nation.

The infield for the Axmen will consist of Kevin Hall Jr. (Grambling State), Diego Melendez (Bryant & Stratton JC, Va.), Nico Newhan (Arizona), Cooper Torres (East Tennessee State), Devin Zirwas (Virginia Commonwealth) and Mason Swinney (Alabama).

In the outfield, the Axmen will have Michael Chiaravallo (Bucknell), Jey Gilliam (College of Southern Nevada), Cal Sefcik (Indiana) and Bryson Trammell (Cleveland State CC, Tenn.).

Pitchers for Kingsport are Hunter Baynes (Maryland), Logan Bryson (Cleveland State CC, Tenn.), Gavin Chillot (Pittsburgh), Gavin Hasche (Boston College), Drew Hoover (East Tennessee State), Kenny Keller (East Tennessee State), Kyle Kipp (Boston College), Jay Leonard (Bryant & Stratton JC, Va.), Dylan Loy (Tennessee), Trey Maples (Weatherford JC, Texas), Duke McCarron (Maryland), Aiden Milburn (Virginia Commonwealth), Jeremiah Newman (Grambling State), Casey Proctor (Bryant & Stratton JC, Va.), Davin Ronquist (Weatherford JC, Texas) and Kaleb Townsend (Johnson University, Tenn.).

The Axmen's catcher will be Stone Lawless (Tennessee), Riley Orr (Cleveland State CC, Tenn.) and Sebastian Pisacreta (Pittsburgh).

The first home game of the year will take place on Friday, June 7 against the Tri-State Coal Cats at 7 p.m. Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

