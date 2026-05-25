King of (POP) TD Celly!

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings YouTube Video







Just 'BEAT IT'

Tarik Black pays homage to the King of Pop after adding another 6 to the board.

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United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026

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