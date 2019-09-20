Keystone Mid Summer Classic Details Announced

MOOSIC, PA. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have announced details for the Keystone Mid Summer Classic, set for July 2020 at PNC Field, featuring the Triple-A All-Star Game presented by the Lackawanna County Visitor's Bureau on July 15.

"This week will be a tremendous showcase for Northeast Pennsylvania and Minor League Baseball," stated David Abrams, the Co-Managing Owner of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. "The Keystone Mid Summer Classic covers all the aspects of this great schedule. We will bring the brightest stars to PNC Field that will be sure to attract new fans to the area."

In addition to the game itself, the Keystone Mid Summer Classic now includes a Welcome Gala on July 13, the All-Star Autograph Session presented by Zebra Pens, the Youth Baseball Challenge, Celebrity Softball Game and PNC Bank Triple-A Home Run Derby on July 14.

Much like the 2017 Triple-A National Championship Game held at PNC Field, the RailRiders have tasked themselves and the community to raise funds for Stand Up to Cancer; one of the nation's leading organizations for cancer research, through the SWB Pinstripes Foundation.

"When you have a platform like this," Abrams said, "you have to use it to its fullest potential. We will raise one million dollars through the SWB Pinstripes Foundation for Stand Up To Cancer. We will need help, but it is imperative we reach our goal and do our part for cancer research."

Events of this magnitude are not easily put together and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders proud to have the support of the community along with local and national businesses and organizations.

"The RailRiders could not do this without our partners," said Katie Beekman, the RailRiders new General Manager. "We are thrilled to work with great teammates like the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, PNC Bank, Zebra Pens, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and Novel-T's to help highlight our region. Even with a great schedule like this, we aren't done. More events will be added and more partners will be announced to make sure that this is the premier event in Minor League Baseball that is talked about for years to come."

Keystone Mid Summer Classic Tentative Schedule of Events

Monday, July 13 Welcome Gala

Tuesday, July 14 All-Star Autograph Session presented by Zebra Pens

Youth Baseball Challenge

Celebrity Softball Game

Triple-A Home Run Derby presented by PNC Bank

Fireworks after the final home run

Wednesday, July 15 7:05 p.m. 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game presented by the Lackawanna County Visitor's Bureau

Post Game Fireworks

Ticket bundles for the Keystone Mid Summer Classic are available now online at swbrailriders.com, over the phone by calling (570) 969-2255 or by visiting the E-Auto Box Office at PNC Field.

