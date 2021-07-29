Keys Battle Back from Behind and Tie Game Twice, Fall 7-3 to Black Bears

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys were defeated by the West Virginia Black Bears by a final score of 7-3 on Thursday night. The game completes the season series at home between the Black Bears and Keys. Frederick next sees West Virginia Tuesday through Thursday of next week for a three game series.

Jonathan Pintaro started the game for the Keys pitching six strong innings. Pintaro allowed one run in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th innings. Leadoff man for West Virginia, Breydon Daniel, was on base four times with four singles. He scored three times and stole two bases.

Jake Plastiak tied the game at 1-1 in the 2nd inning as he led off with a home run. His 7th blast of the year now leads the Keys and is tied for a MLB Draft League lead. The Keys homered last night twice, totaling three long balls in the series with West Virginia.

In the 6th inning Haven Mangrum got on base with a line drive back up the middle that was deflected off the hip of Tanner Fonoti. Fonoti came back and picked up two outs before allowing Plastiak to single. With runners at first and third, Nick Hernandez doubled to left field. The ball bounced around the left field corner and Plastiak scored from first on the play, tying the game at 3-3.

The Keys gave up the lead in the 7th inning as Keegan Oliver made his Keys debut. The run was scored on a single by West Virginia's Daniel. The Black Bears added two more runs in the 8th inning and one more in the 9th inning to win the game 7-3.

