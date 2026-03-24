KC Comets Control Own Destiny After Stunning Baltimore

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







A frantic regular season in the Major Arena Soccer League is entering its final week, and the Kansas City Comets still remain hopeful of hoisting the MASL Shield.

The Comets have won two straight games, most recently taking down the league-leading Baltimore Blast 8-5 on March 21. The victory came on the heels of the team clinching a playoff spot with an 8-6 road win against the San Diego Sockers on March 15.

The triumph against Baltimore snapped the Blast's eight-game winning streak. More importantly, it was the Comets' first win against Baltimore in nearly a decade.

The two sides have a long history, with both teams defeating each other en route to lifting championship trophies over the years. Comets head coach Stefan Stokic remembers those days well as an iconic hard-nosed player, scoring twice in the Comets' previous defeat of Baltimore in December 2016.

"I ran full speed, scored, and finished my momentum on top of that glass," Stokic recalled. "I remember it like it was today."

In his third season since taking over as head coach, Stokic finally had an opportunity to beat the Blast on his home field. The Comets had previously lost their last nine meetings against Baltimore, with seven of those defeats coming in Baltimore.

"It's sweet to win against Baltimore," Stokic said. "They're the top team. They were flying high, which made it even harder, but the boys came out and executed the game plan."

Part of that game plan was sticking to the team's DNA of sacrificing for each other, particularly on defense. That is exactly what the Comets did, and while they got outshot 40-27, the Comets outblocked the Blast 20-9 in addition to goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu making 15 saves.

"That's who we are, we've got to defend," Stokic said. "It's all about committing and blocking. The boys have been unbelievable these last few games."

Comets defender Lesia Thetsane sparked the Comets' offense with a career-high four goals. It was the third hat trick of his season, but his first in a victory on home turf, to make it a night to remember.

"This one is much more special than the rest," Thetsane said. "This one is huge because it's also a win, and that is always the most important thing. It's always cool to score a hat trick, but it's never as special unless we win."

The most important thing was the Comets' ability to close the game out. The Comets led 6-2 in the third quarter before Baltimore got within two goals in the fourth, but the Comets closed out the game to secure all three points.

"In playoffs, it's almost like a different season," Thetsane said. "Everybody's good, so closing down games is a very big key and we needed that."

Thetsane hopes to continue his standout campaign this weekend by helping the Comets finish top of the table for the first time since 2015. The Comets are among the five teams still vying for the MASL Shield as the league's top team in the regular season.

If they win their final two games in regulation against the San Diego Sockers, at home on March 27 and away on March 29, they will clinch the shield. Tickets for the Comets' home finale at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday are available at kccomets.com/tickets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2026

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