Kats, Arena Football League Finalize Schedule

June 7, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

Nashville Kats News Release







The Nashville Kats and the Arena Football League (AFL) have finalized a reconfigured schedule for the remainder of the season.

Following Saturday's road game to play the Billings Outlaws, the Kats will now have bye weeks on June 15 (week 8) and June 22 (week 9) before finishing the month at home on Saturday, June 29 (week 10) versus the Southwest Kansas Storm at 4:30 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

"The ownership groups of all nine Arena Football League teams along with league owner G6 Sports Group have worked diligently the past several weeks to finalize a schedule that is best for the teams, league and, most importantly, their fans," said Jeff Fisher, interim AFL commissioner and Kats Partner.

"Changing dates of games or opponents and reworking travel has been like putting a puzzle together," Fisher added, "but we feel the league has been re- invigorated through this process and looks forward to not only completing this season strong but also showing our excitement for the AFL going forward after this season."

The possible scheduling of regular-season games into July and a playoff format are also being currently discussed. The June 29 game for the Kats versus Southwest Kansas starts at 4:30 p.m. The Nashville Kats Block Party presented by Temptations Cat Food will start at 2:30 p.m on the Municipal Auditorium plaza.

"We have shown our fans a great time with all of our home games this season," Kats Partner and Chief Operating Officer Nancy Eckert said. "We want our June 29 game to be no exception plus so much more. For all the pre-game, in-game and halftime entertainment and, certainly, the exciting play on the field of coach Dean Cokinos and the Kats, we have created an excitement and buzz about the Nashville Kats in our first season."

Over the next few weeks leading up to the June 29 game, the Kats will be announcing several components for fans, including a private meet and greet for season ticket holders with Fisher, Cokinos and players.

