Arena Football League Appoints Tracey Leinen as President of Football Administration

June 7, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3) News Release







Philadelphia, PA / Remote, June 5, 2024 - The Arena Football League (AFL) is delighted to announce the appointment of Tracey Leinen as the new President of Football Administration. Tracey brings a wealth of experience, strategic vision, and a proven track record in sports and entertainment, event management, and philanthropy to the AFL.

Top-Level Areas of Oversight

In her role as President of Football Administration, Tracey Leinen will oversee several critical areas of the AFL, ensuring the smooth and efficient management of football-related activities. Her top-level areas of oversight include:

Football Operations Management

Stakeholder Collaboration

Policy and Compliance

Executive and Travel Support

Advisory Support to the CEO

Professional Journey

Tracey's professional journey is truly impressive, encompassing decades of experience in sports and entertainment, event management, and philanthropy. After a successful 23-year career in the National Football League focused on football operations and team logistics, she transitioned into the role of Chief Operating Officer of TEAM Management and founded The Griffin Gives Foundation.

With a proven history of success, Tracey has earned respect and trust from colleagues and business partners, helping everyone maximize their potential. She created TEAM Management, a sports and entertainment marketing company, with a focus on rebranding and event management for high-profile clients. The Griffin Gives Foundation, a non-profit foundation she founded, assists those with debilitating diseases, supports the health and wellness of children, and gives back to military families. In 2022, the Griffin Gives Foundation unveiled the One Hope Ribbon to raise awareness and support for all causes and provide unity to those in need.

With a strong focus on collaboration, creativity, and compassion, Tracey continues to be a driving force behind many projects. She demonstrates her dedication to making a positive impact throughout her career while bringing a wealth of expertise in logistics, brand marketing, and community relations, showcasing her innovative approach to making a difference.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tracey Leinen to the AFL family," said Chris Chetty, CEO of the Arena Football League. "Her extensive experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our league."

For more information about The Arena Football League and upcoming events, please visit www.theafl.com.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football League message board...





Arena Football League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.