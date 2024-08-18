Kansas City Current Secure the Women's Cup with 1-0 Win Over Atlético de Madrid

August 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current officially completed the club's International Summer of Soccer without a loss, taking down Atlético de Madrid 1-0 Saturday night at CPKC Stadium in the championship of The Women's Cup. Midfielder Debinha scored the game-winning goal in the 12th minute following an excellent give-and-go with forward Temwa Chawinga. Both defenses held firm from there, but Debinha's strike allowed the Current to end its summer with a trophy.

"I hope this is just the beginning," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "We want to do so much more. We want to do more, obviously, for the organization, we want to do a lot more for the community because the support they give us in every game that we play is incredible."

Saturday's championship match got off to a quick start, with both sides finding quality scoring opportunities in the early going. In the ninth minute, Atlético forward Rasheedat Ajibade served in a dangerous cross that fell for fellow forward Synne Jensen at the penalty spot after deflecting off a Current defender. Jensen had a clean look at goal from near the penalty spot, but her volleyed effort sailed just high of Current goalkeeper AD Franch's net.

The Current broke through minutes later following a brilliant team move. In the 12th minute, Debinha found Chawinga near the top of Atlético's 18-yard box, and Chawinga met the Brazilian's darting run with an inch-perfect return pass that rolled just to the left of the penalty spot. Debinha completed the move with a left-footed strike that found the bottom corner of the goal to put the Current ahead 1-0.

Both sides settled into the match from there, and Debinha's effort marked the lone shot on target of the first half. The Current out-shot Atlético 6-2 in the opening frame.

The Current continued to pepper the Atlético net in the second half. Atlético goalkeeper Lola Gallardo was called into action on multiple occasions to keep the Current's advantage at one goal, including a diving save on a long-range effort from Current midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo in the 52nd minute. Gallardo made another excellent stop just over ten minutes later, as she stood tall to deny a one-on-one opportunity from forward Michelle Cooper.

Atlético's best chance of the match came in the 72nd minute. Ajibade was the catalyst, sliding a through ball for forward Giovanna Queiroz. From the right side of the Current's 18-yard box, Franch made a remarkable kick-save to deny Queiroz's low shot and keep Kansas City ahead.

Franch, who earned the shutout Saturday night, made multiple vital interventions as the Current withstood a flurry of late Atlético corner kicks. Kansas City's sound defense ultimately kept the visitors off the scoresheet as the club concluded its first ever intercontinental tournament with a win.

INAC Kobe took home third place in the inaugural Kansas City edition of The Women's Cup, beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the first match of Saturday's doubleheader at CPKC Stadium.

Following Saturday's victory, Kansas City turns its attention back to NWSL play as the league returns from its Olympic Break. First up for the Current is a road tilt against the Washington Spirit Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. CT. Next Sunday's match will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network, and fans in Kansas City can catch the action on KMCI, 38 The Spot. Additionally, Kansas City fans can listen to Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko call the Current's match on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current app in English and Spanish.

The Women's Cup Match Report

Match: Kansas City Current vs. Atlético de Madrid

Date: August 17, 2024

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Kickoff: 8:09 p.m. CT

Weather: 84 degrees, humid

Discipline

19' Atlético - Jensen (Yellow)

52' Atlético - Barth (Yellow)

66' Atlético - Pinto (Yellow)

86' Kansas City - LaBonta (Yellow)

Scoring

12' Kansas City - Debinha (Chawinga)

Scoring Summary

Goals

1

2

F

Kansas City

1

0

1

Atlético

0

0

0

Kansas City Current Lineup: Franch, Wheeler, Ballisager, Cook, Mace (80' Rodriguez), Hutton, LaBonta ©, DiBernardo (73' Feist), Debinha, Chawinga, Cooper (73' Prince)

Unused Substitutes: Schult, Steigleder, Glas, Ball, Scott, Hamilton, Silkowitz

Atlético de Madrid Lineup: Gallardo ©, Moraza, Perez, Boa Risa (62' Vitoria Da Silva), Jensen (46' Otermin), Garcia (62' Benitez), Guijarro (62' Queiroz), Medina, Ajibade, Pinto, Barth

Unused Substitutes: De Isidro, Moreno, Corros, Miranda, Martinez, Queiroz

