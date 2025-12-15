Kansas City Comets vs. Utica City FC - December 14th, 2025 - MASL Highlights 25/26
Published on December 15, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Kansas City Comets YouTube Video
In a rematch of an epic OT finish last weekend, it was the Kansas City Comets on top once again as they took down Utica City FC 11-5
Check out the Kansas City Comets Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 15, 2025
- Overtime Nail Biter Ends in Defeat - Milwaukee Wave
- Blast Hit the Wall, Swept by Tacoma Stars - Tacoma Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.