Kansas City Comets vs. Milwaukee Wave - 12.07.24
December 8, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
The Kansas City Comets take on the Milwaukee Wave in a battle of Midwest MASL foes in Milwaukee's home opener. Live from the UW-Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI
- Comets Drop in OT against Wave - MASL
