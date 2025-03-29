Kansas City Comets vs. Baltimore Blast - 3.30.25

March 29, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







Kansas City Comets take on the Baltimore Blast live from SECU Arena in Towson, MD.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.