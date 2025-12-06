MASL Kansas City Comets

Kansas City Comets vs. Baltimore Blast - 12.06.25

Published on December 5, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Kansas City Comets YouTube Video


The 2-0 Kansas City Comets take on the Baltimore Blast at SECU Arena in the Blasts home opener.

Check out the Kansas City Comets Statistics

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 5, 2025


