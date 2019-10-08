Kannapolis Baseball Sets Season Ticket Pricing and Welcomes Fans to be a Part from the Start

(KANNAPOLIS, NC) - Baseball fans and area businesses in search of the best seats to professional baseball games in the Kannapolis Sports & Entertainment Venue can now guarantee that opportunity by purchasing season ticket memberships for all 70 scheduled home dates played by the Chicago White Sox Single-A affiliate in the South Atlantic League.

"We are thrilled to introduce a variety of season ticket options that offer tremendous value to our community," remarked Kannapolis Baseball General Manager Matt Millward. "In an effort to remain true to Minor League Baseball's core values of providing affordable family fun, we felt it was essential to keep our ticket prices as low as possible."

Today the team announced season ticket membership pricing that starts at $525 per seat, which breaks down to only $7.50 per game for an Infield Box ticket on the 1st base and 3rdbase sides of the ballpark. The three sections directly behind home plate are designated as Home Plate Premium seats and are priced at $630 per season ($9 per game). In addition to watching the action from behind the plate, these members have access to the climate-controlled Premium Club, a 6,000-square foot premium area on the 2nd level. Infield Box members have an option to include season-long Premium Club access with tickets for an additional $105.

A limited number of Upper Club season ticket memberships provide an elevated view of the baseball diamond and the skyline of the revitalized downtown Kannapolis. In addition to a padded seat and access to the Premium Club, Upper Club members enjoy a delicious, all-you-can-eat buffet at every home game embedded in the price of their game ticket. Upper Club season memberships run $1,960 or just $28 per game.

Those interested can reserve their season membership of preference with a $150 per seat deposit. In late February or early March once the ballpark seats are installed, the team will host an exclusive season member "Select-A-Seat" event. Selection priority will be based on season ticket holder longevity and chronological order of new membership deposits.

For more details on membership benefits, fans can visit www.KannapolisBallpark.com and also email the team at tickets@IntimidatorsBaseball.com. To purchase season tickets or speak to a sales representative, fans are encouraged to call the team front office at (704) 932-3267.

Single game ticket and group package pricing will be announced at a later date.

